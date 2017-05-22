$2M announced to expand hiking trails across NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Governor’s Office announced more than $2 million to expand hiking trails across the state.

The governor’s office says the 12 trail projects are part of the Governor’s historic commitment to improving parks and expanding access to outdoor recreation through the NY Parks 2020 Plan.

“The New York State Parks system offers unparalleled natural beauty and world-class outdoor recreation in every corner of this state,” Gov. Cuomo said. “With this funding, we ensure that our trails and parks remain second to none, and I encourage residents and visitors alike to get out this summer and explore the hundreds of miles of trails New York has to offer.”

Trails projects moving forward in the following regions include:

Central New York

Green Lakes State Park – $75,000 for improvements to the park’s 20-mile multiuse trail network.

Finger Lakes

Fillmore Glen State Park — $20,000 for repairs to the gorge and other trails.

Hudson Valley

Rockefeller State Park Preserve — $500,000 to rehabilitate a portion of the beautiful carriage trails in Pocantico Hills that were designed by John D. Rockefeller with inspiration from Frederick Law Olmsted. This multi-phase project will restore the historic design and increase safety on the trails, ensuring generations to come will be able to enjoy this beautiful woodland setting and park preserve.

The Harlem Valley Rail Trail — $300,000 to resurface an older section of this popular bike route that runs through Dutchess and Columbia counties. Close to Taconic State Park, this trail offers the opportunity to ride to or from the state park and through the beautiful fields and farmland of our eastern counties.

Hudson Highlands State Park – $250,000 funding for trail rehabilitation that meets the standards for trail accessibility. With views of the Hudson River and the spectacular Highlands as well as improved fishing access this trail will continue to activate Denning’s Point as part of Hudson Highlands State Park Preserve.

Taconic Region State Parks – $40,000 to design and create interpretive panels for multiple parks in the region.

New York City

Clay Pit Ponds State Park — $110,500 to improve accessibility for the park’s six trails.

North Country

Westcott Beach State Park – $30,000 to create a connection trail and parking for the public to access trails on both sides of State Route 3.

Southern Tier

Ithaca Area Gorge Parks – $50,000 for materials for stone stair and step improvements in gorge trails throughout the region.

Western New York

Allegany State Park — $85,000 to improve hiking and backcountry trails in the 65,000-acre park as well horse trail improvements to improve the durability and safety of the trails; and improve the trail experience for equestrian groups.

Niagara Falls to Artpark State Parks – $50,000 to design and install Niagara gorge wayfinding signage to improve patron safety and education.

Whirlpool and Devil’s Hole State Park — $450,000 to continue the rehabilitation of the historic access trail stairways to the Niagara Gorge.