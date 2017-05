ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Seven people are forced out of their home after a fire breaks out in an apartment complex in Sunday evening in Albany.

The fire took place on Western Avenue.

Officials told NEWS10 the fire started on the third floor porch.

With the help of first responders, everyone was able to get out and safe.

A portion of Western Avenue was shut down while crews battled the flames, but it has since been reopened.

The cause is still under investigation.