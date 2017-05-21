UAlbany graduates reach for the stars with an astronaut

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – UAlbany’s class of 2017 were handed their diplomas Sunday at the school’s 173rd commencement.

More than 2,300 students got their degrees at Sunday afternoon’s undergraduate ceremony and 31 percent of those students are first generation college grads.

The oldest graduate was 66, the youngest is just 19.

This year’s speaker is astronaut Scott Kelly, who was the first person from the U.S. to spend an entire year aboard the International Space Station.

He had an inspiring message for today’s graduates:

“The best part about it the best part about being in space for a year was coming back and realizing I just did the hardest thing I will ever do in my life, the satisfaction you get from challenging yourself and doing hard things,” Kelly said.

Congratulations to all the Great Danes graduates.