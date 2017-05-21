Saratoga Auto Museum car show brings out more than 200 classic cars

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Car show season kicked off in Saratoga with the Auto Museum’s 15th annual spring show on Sunday.

More than 200 classic, sport and muscle cars came out to the Saratoga Spa State Park, all on display for crowds to come out and see.

This is the 15th year for the show.

A good portion of the proceeds go to the Auto Museum’s distracted driving program and youth programs. Organizers with the auto museum say it attracts people from all over.

“We get them from Boston, we get them from the lower Hudson Valley and we usually have a couple Canadians that sneak over the border,” said Ron Hedger of the Saratoga Auto Museum. “We have a guy with a thunderbird that comes from Canada every year; we got hot rodders from the Capital District. We got old timers and kids, we get everybody. If you like cars this is the place to be.”

Winners at today’s show took home trophies in a number of categories.

Including NEWS10’s Noel McLaren’s husband, who took home a judges choice award for his 1964 Karmann Ghia that he restored with his dad. Congratulations to him and to all of the winners.