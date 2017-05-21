One-year-old girl found unresponsive in a pool in Kinderhook has died from her injuries

Web Staff Published: Updated:

KINDERHOOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A one-year-old girl died on Sunday after an accidental drowning incident on Friday in Kinderhook.

New York State Police say the Niverville Fire Department, Valatie Rescue Squad and Kinder hook Troopers responded to a home in the hamlet of Niverville in Kinderhook around 5:30 p.m. to find a child unresponsive in a swimming pool.

The girl was transported to Albany Medical Center and succumbed to her injuries two days later on Sunday.

New York State Police have not identified the girl at this time.

News10 ABC will continue to bring you the latest details.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s