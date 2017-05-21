One-year-old girl found unresponsive in a pool in Kinderhook has died from her injuries

KINDERHOOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A one-year-old girl died on Sunday after an accidental drowning incident on Friday in Kinderhook.

New York State Police say the Niverville Fire Department, Valatie Rescue Squad and Kinder hook Troopers responded to a home in the hamlet of Niverville in Kinderhook around 5:30 p.m. to find a child unresponsive in a swimming pool.

The girl was transported to Albany Medical Center and succumbed to her injuries two days later on Sunday.

New York State Police have not identified the girl at this time.

