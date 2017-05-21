Miss Upstate New York to compete for the Miss New York crown

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Baylee Simpson is competing to win the Miss New York crown next weekend and paid News10 ABC a visit to talk about what the competition means to her.

Simpson currently holds the Miss Upstate New York title, and was formerly Miss Fulton County and Miss Buffalo. Last year, Simpson was the first runner-up in the Miss New York competition.

Whoever takes the crown in next weekend’s pageant moves on to compete in the televised Miss America competition.

Simpson says competing for the Miss America crown is a lifelong dream.

Simpson is also competing to win a People’s Choice title as part of next weekend’s Miss New York competition. The People’s Choice winner receives a spot in the Top 11 semi-finalists, and a cash prize.

To vote for Simpson or any other contestant visit: http://missny.org/2017-1-pc/

Voting ends at 11 p.m. Thursday, May 25.