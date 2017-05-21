Former Ravena student honored by classmates following death

RAVENA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local 18-year-old is being remembered by his former classmates tonight, after he was killed in a crash last month.

The class of 2016 from the Ravena Coeymans Selkirk High School held a memorial for Logan Penzabene. Many of them were away at college when he died and they wanted to come together to honor his life.

Logan Penzabene died in a head-on crash on River Road in Selkirk, April 25th.

Bethlehem Police say Logan was driving with his best friend, 18-year-old Matthew Hamilton in the passenger seat.

Police said Logan crossed into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason and struck a tractor-trailer. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor trailer wasn’t charged.

Matthew was taken to Albany Medical Center in critical condition.

Both graduated from Ravena Coeymans Selkirk High School and at the time were Hudson Valley Community College Students.

On Sunday, Penzabene’s high school classmates shared memories and holding a balloon release.

“We are a very close-knit community and you know losing someone in our community it takes a toll on all of us so we just want to make sure that you know he’s remembered by everyone,” said Hannah Smith.

A stone over will be placed in the high school’s memorial garden in Logan’s honor.