Voorheesville barn fire takes place on a farm consisting of various animals

VOORHEESVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A barn structure in Voorheesville caught fire prompting several fire departments to respond to the scene.

 

There’s still a very active scene here off of Hennessey Road. 

  

Smoke is continuing to pour out of a structure at this farm.

 

A Guilderland Police officer said the fire started sometime around 4 p.m. and the Guilderland Fire Department is leading the effort to put it out. 

 

A relative of the owner of this farm tells said the farm isn’t used as a business, as it is more of a hobby.

  

They said there are pigs, goats, mini horses, llamas and even a camel on the farm. 

 

NEWS10 will provide more information as it is released.

