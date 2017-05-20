Two teachers dismissed for giving student with ADHD a ‘Most Likely to Not Pay Attention’ award

CONYERS, S.C. (ABC NEWS) — Two middle school teachers were fired this week after they awarded a 14-year-old girl with Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder the “Most Likely to Not Pay Attention” award at a school assembly.

Nicole Edward’s daughter received the award at a Spirit Week assembly at Memorial Middle School in Conyers, S.C., located about 25 miles east of Atlanta.

The two teachers were let go after the Rockdale County Public Schools superintendent Richard Autry was told about the “award.”

School officials said the two teachers will not be back at Memorial Middle School and any other school in the county.

“My goal is to make sure that this horrible event never happens to another kid again,” said Edwards. “As a parent, it is my job to protect my child from being humiliated and bullied, especially when the bully is her teacher. Making fun of any disability is not acceptable.”

School officials said the school district would not condone or tolerate activities or behaviors that could cause embarrassment or humiliation of school children.