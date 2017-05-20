Trooper Timothy Pratt honored with motorcycle ride

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A fallen officer memorial motorcycle ride that was formerly led by Trooper Timothy Pratt was held in his honor on Saturday.

Trooper Pratt was killed after he was struck by a car on Ballard Road in front of the Wilton Barracks last October.

He was a 30 year veteran on the force. This is the first time the ride took place without him.

For five years, Trooper Pratt led the 75 mile ride through Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga and Warren counties.

About 200 motorcycles came out today to honor the fallen hero.

“It’s a sad feeling because ever since we started this ride Tim was the one who led it for us and this year he won’t be able to do it, lead it for us but we want to make sure we’re there for him and make sure he’s not forgotten and do this in honor of him this year, said Pat Fox of the Blue Nights Motorcycle Club.

The ride stopped at the Wilton Barracks where Trooper Pratt worked, and was killed.

All money raised from this year’s ride will be used to help families of police officers killed in the line of duty.

If you’d like to help out, you still can. More information can be found at this website: http://www.bluefridayny.org/