The Greatest Show on Earth says good bye

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This weekend is your last chance to see the famous Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus.

“The Greatest Show on Earth” announced at the beginning of the year that the circus would shut down.

Circus officials say declining attendance combined with high operating costs are among the reasons for closing.

The final shows are being held at Nassau Coliseum on Long Island.

If you aren’t able to make it, the last show will be streamed live on the circus’s Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/RinglingBros/

