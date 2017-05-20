Oprah speaks to graduates at Skidmore commencement ceremony

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Can you believe it? Oprah Winfrey here in Saratoga!

Graduates at Skidmore College say it’s just icing on the cake for a special day.

Oprah Winfrey, the iconic television personality, actor and philanthropist gave her thoughts and a vision for the future to attendees at the ceremony.

“This is fantastic,” Winfrey said.

“Oh my gosh, you see these people on TV. Like they are real but you don’t ever imagine them speaking at events like this. To see that happen is awesome,” said Teresa Carr visiting from Worcester, Mass. to support her younger cousin.

“It’s been awesome watching him grow up and to be here at his graduation that is amazing,” Carr said.

As for the graduates, they just can’t believe the day has finally arrived.

“Yeah, pretty exciting. It’s kind of surreal,” said graduate, Luca Mobila.

Mobila is already thinking about where he’ll go from here.

“I had a really, really long senior spring. It’s nice to finally get across the finish line,” Mobila said.

Rula Issa is living in the moment, soaking up every minute of her big day.

“Job hunting is next. I’m going to head home and enter the job market,” Issa said. “It’s exciting, happy and sad at the same time.”

The double major is a refugee from Bosnia. She and her family moved to the United States when she was just a baby.

“It made me work harder than most people, but now I’m graduating from Skidmore.” Issa said.

That’s the kind of work ethic even Oprah can admire.

“That spark of resilience and hope and aspiration and drive that says I can, I know, I am,” Winfrey said.