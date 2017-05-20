National Grid restores power to 98 percent of customers impacted by severe storm

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – National Grid has restored power to 98 percent of the more than 68,000 upstate New York customers who lost their electricity after severe winds, rain and hail (including a macroburst carrying 90 mph winds hit portions of the Capital Region and outlying areas on Thursday). The most significant damage was seen in eastern New York, where approximately 53,000 customers lost power.

National Grid expects the majority of the remaining 1,500 impacted customers in the areas in and surrounding Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties to have power restored by late Saturday evening.

Some isolated areas where the damage was most significant may not be restored until Sunday. National Grid will continue to commit extensive resources until the last outage has been fixed.

“We greatly appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding as we continue to work around the clock to restore service as quickly and safely as possible,” said Melanie Littlejohn, National Grid’s New York vice president. “This was an extremely damaging storm and we are grateful for the many police, fire, public works, municipal officials, Red Cross workers and other volunteers who did so much to support our customers and our communities.”

Once all repair is completed, National Grid crews will remain in the field for the next few days as storm cleanup continues. All wires that are down should be considered live and should be immediately reported to National Grid at 1-800-867-5222.

Any customers who still have not seen their power turned back on show call the number above if their neighbors currently have power.