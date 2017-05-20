HOUSTON (WCMH) – The mother of a 10-year-old girl who choked on a bearing from a fidget spinner is now warning other parents about her daughter’s experience.

Kelly Rose Joniec of Houston wrote a Facebook post on Monday saying that she heard her 10-year-old daughter choking in the back seat of her car. When she pulled over, she realized her daughter had swallowed a bearing from the toy.

“Looking back in the mirror, I saw her face turning red and drool pouring from her mouth – she could utter noises, but looked panicked, so I immediately pulled over,” Joneic wrote. “She pointed to her throat, saying she’d swallowed something.”

She tried to dislodge the metal with the Heimlich maneuver, then took her daughter to an urgent care center.

After an ambulance ride to Texas Children’s Hospital, an X-ray revealed the bearing in the girl’s esophagus.

In the post, Joniec wrote, “Britton was taken to surgery to endoscopically locate and remove the object. Fortunately we had a positive outcome, but it was pretty scary there for a while…not only because of the initial ingestion, but then the concern about the composition and structure of the object, and finally, the risk with general anesthesia.”

Joniec’s attorney told KPRC the girl is out of the hospital and recovering, but it’s too soon to tell if there is any permanent damage.

In a statement to CNN, the family said, “our full attention and focus is on caring for our daughter and ensuring she continues to lead a healthy life.”

The mania for fidget spinners — the 3-inch twirling gadgets taking over classrooms and cubicles — is unlike many other toy crazes. They’re not made by a major company, timed for the holiday season, or promoted in TV commercials. They’re more easily found at gas stations or 7-Eleven than at big toy chains.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.