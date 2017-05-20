Colonie High School hosts 4th Annual Raiderfest

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Students at Colonie High School hosted 4th annual “Raiderfest” today.

Students involved in the “I Care Team” sponsored a day of fun activities all to raise money to battle local hunger and poverty.

Families enjoyed rock climbing, bounce houses and some delicious treats all to help others.

The school’s associate principal, Tom Kachadurian said he’s proud of his students.

“It’s an incredible feeling to see that the kids get it they understand that giving back to our community is really what it’s all about to be a community member and for them to take ownership of that and to find in themselves that little extra time to be able to afford for others is really what learning should be about,” Kachadurian said.

All proceeds specifically benefit the Homeless and Travelers Aid Society, and Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless.