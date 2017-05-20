Albany Police investigating overnight stabbing on Elk Street

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police are investigating a stabbing on Elk Street that put a man in the hospital with multiple stab wounds early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Elk Street at approximately 1 a.m. Saturday morning for a report of a stabbing.

When police arrived on scene they found a 26-year-old man with stab wounds to his abdomen and torso.

The man was taken Albany Medical Center where he is currently listed in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.