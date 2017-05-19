Woman in intensive care after eating gas station nacho cheese

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (WCMH) — Lavinia Kelly has remained in intensive care after she contracted botulism when she ate nacho cheese from a gas station’s deli section in April.

“Yeah, it’s really scary, and to think if her and my mother had eaten there… My mom’s older. If my mom had eaten there I don’t know if we would have lost both of them,” Lavina’ sister, Theresea Kelly told KTXL.

Lavinia had stopped at a gas station April 21 and decided to drizzle the Doritos she bought with the gas station’s nacho cheese sauce.

Lavinia is now in her third week in intensive care. She’s fighting to breathe and even open her eyes.

“Somebody needs to be accountable. Somebody needs to pay attention to what the heck they’re, what they’re doing you know? It’s crazy,” said Lavinia’s mother Dawn Kelly.

Sacramento County Health officials told KTXL they are investigating the botulism outbreak linked to the nacho sauce that infected five people.