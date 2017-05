SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Union College broke ground Friday on a $100 million project. It’s one of the most ambitious in the school’s history.

Union is expanding and renovating its Science and Engineering Center to create a fully unified and integrated complex.

The work will be completed in phases over the next two years.

The new complex, as well as the addition, should be done by fall of 2018. The renovation of the existing center will be finished by the fall of 2019.