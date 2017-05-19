Slingerlands house fire the result of overnight storms

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A home was significantly damaged in the Town of Bethlehem early Friday morning.

Five different departments responded to the call that came in just before 2 a.m. at 1613 New Scotland Road.

As the morning progressed firefighters continued to put out hot spots.

The bulk of the fire was out by after 5 a.m., but crews were still focusing on how the fire started.

Slingerlands Fire Department Chief, Joseph Farleigh is confident the home was struck by lightning in the midst of the storms overnight.

Farleigh said there were four people inside the home at the time and they woke up to the smell of smoke but didn’t see any visible flames.

However, after walking outside, the individuals noticed their roof was on fire.

There are no reports of any injuries. But, this family will be without a home for some time.

Farleigh said before this call they had another call for a tree on power lines on Elwood Road.

The storms certainly caused some chaos.

NEWS10 will provide updates throughout the day on damage throughout the Capital Region.