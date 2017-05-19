Saratoga Springs Mayor Joanne Yepsen not running for re-election

Mayor Joanne Yepsen (PHOTO: Facebook)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga Springs Mayor Joanne Yepsen announced on Friday she is not running for re-election.

Yepsen has served as mayor for the past 3.5 years.

In a letter, Mayor Yepsen says she is taking another opportunity that she will disclose at a later time.

“Serving as your mayor is the highlight of my professional career. We’re a great city and a great community of people. We have accomplished much together.”

Deputy Mayor Meg Kelly is running for mayor and Mayor Yepsen says she is endorsing her.

