Saratoga Springs Mayor Joanne Yepsen not running for re-election

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga Springs Mayor Joanne Yepsen announced on Friday she is not running for re-election.

Yepsen has served as mayor for the past 3.5 years.

In a letter, Mayor Yepsen says she is taking another opportunity that she will disclose at a later time.

“Serving as your mayor is the highlight of my professional career. We’re a great city and a great community of people. We have accomplished much together.”

Deputy Mayor Meg Kelly is running for mayor and Mayor Yepsen says she is endorsing her.

