Police: Men wanted in Blue Jay Tavern assault

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rotterdam Police are looking to identify two individuals they say was involved in a gang assault at the Blue Jay Tavern in March.

Police say there were about 25 men from three separate motorcycle gangs searching for a rival motorcycle club member on March 19 at the tavern. The men stayed at the tavern for about 15 minutes before leaving.

When leaving, police say an argument started in front of the bar in the parking lot between several motorcycle club members and three innocent bystanders that were patrons at the bar.

Police say a physical altercation began after a motorcycle club member began physically assaulting one of the causing him to sustain a serious injury. Another victim was able to escape with minor injuries and a third was able to escape without sustaining any injuries.

According to police, a total of 11 motorcycle gang members were involved in the assault.

Rotterdam Police Detectives with the assistance of the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office, Troy Police Department, Stillwater Police Department, Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police were able to make seven arrests.

George Mott III Paul Gervasio (WANTED) Chad Thomas (WANTED) George Mott George Judeikis Eric Richards Shane Judeikis Richard Richard Jacob Meyer

George Mott III was arrested and charged on a first-degree riot charge. George Mott 4th, Jacob Meyer, Richard Richard, Eric Richards, Shane Judeikis, and George Judeikis have all been arrested and charged with first-degree gang Assault, first-degree riot, and fourth-degree conspiracy charges.

Police are looking for Paul Gervasio and Chad Thomas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (518)-355-7331.