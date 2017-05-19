Police: Man illegally spent $80K of family member’s assets

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After a four-month long investigation, Rotterdam police arrested a man they claim used a family member’s assets illegally.

Police said David Longe took over power of attorney for his elderly aunt, who suffers from various mental health disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease, and utilized her assets for himself.

According to police, Longe used his aunt’s assets to conduct several renovations and improvements to his home and purchase a vehicle that needed improvements such as purchasing tires, an engine and new brakes.

He also used his aunt’s assets for vacations and gambling expenses, police said.

His actions took place for approximately 18 months, and police were able to account for and tie over $80,000 in unauthorized spending. However, police believe closer to $120,000 was spent illegally.

Several of his aunt’s bills also went unpaid for months at a time, police said.

Longe was arrested and charged with Grand Larceny in the Second Degree. He was arraigned and sent to the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office in lieu of bail or bond.