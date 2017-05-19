Hearse stolen from McDonald’s, body dumped by the side of the road

KXAN Published:

BRYAN, Texas (KXAN) — A body was dumped on the side of a Brazos County road Friday morning amid the theft of a hearse, according to KXAN.

Brazos County Chief Deputy W. James Stewart tweeted a picture of a toppled over gurney saying the body was ditched in rural Brazos County.

KBTX Television reports the hearse was stolen from a McDonald’s parking lot where the funeral home employee briefly parked the hearse. A body was in the back, en route to a local funeral home.

Additional details weren’t immediately available. The body was recovered.

