Erie Canal celebrating 200th anniversary of first dig

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A milestone was reached Friday as the Erie Canal celebrates the 200th anniversary of the first dig on the trip west to Buffalo.

They’re celebrating with some big vats of beer, sort of.

The Erie Canal is so functional that New York companies use it to ship very unique cargo like these giant beer vats.

The first of several barges loaded with three giant beer vats each entered the first lock to get into the canal on Friday.

The vats are for a $40 million modernization at the Genesee Brewery in Rochester. Its 60 by 20 feet and will take six to seven days to get to Rochester.

It’s a big deal for the New York State Canal Corporation to celebrate the anniversary with such a big shipment.

“Those tanks are larger than anything we could ship by rail, highway, plane, so the natural choice was by the Erie Canal,” Brian Stratton, New York State Canal Corporation, said.

“Typically you would drive that in four hours and by barge, six to seven days. So, it’s not life in the fast lane, it’s life in the past lane,” John Callaghan, New York State Canal Corporation, said.

The barges and tanks are still in Waterford Friday night and will stay until May 23 when they start the slow journey west.

May 23: Tanks will proceed to Niskayuna to Scotia to Rotterdam Junction/Glenville to Cranesville to Amsterdam to Tribes Hill

May 24: Tribes Hill to Randall to Canajoharie to Fort Plain to Mindenville

May 25: Mindenville to Little Falls to Frankfort to Utica

May 26: Utica to Rome to New London

May 27: New London to Brewerton to Baldwinsville

May 28: Baldwinsville to Mays Point to Clyde to Lyons

May 29/30: Lyons to Newark to Palmyra to Macedon to Pittsford to Henrietta; Tanks arrive at 150 Lee Road in Rochester

If you take photos and selfies of the barges along the canal and post them with the hashtag #toastthetanks and you’ll be able to see it and other photos posted.

The Canal Corporation will continue the celebration with events along the canal trial through the summer.