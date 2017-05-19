Albany man convicted after assault with razor blade

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Albany man is convicted after he allegedly attacked a store clerk with a razor blade.

The Albany County District Attorney, David Soares announced that 37-year old, Jevon Bostic was in Nas Deli and Grocery Store on Morton Avenue when the clerk recognized him as someone who has stolen items in the past and damaged the store.

The clerk then called police and tried to keep Bostic in the store.

That’s when police say Bostic pulled the razor blade and slashed the clerk’s face and throat, seriously hurting him.

Bostic was found guilty of assault and other felony charges.

He now faces up to 25 years in prison.