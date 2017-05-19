90 mph winds level barns, down trees in Warren, Washington Co.

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Cleanup is underway after thunderstorms hit the Capital Region on Thursday.

“It’s just what you see in movies,” Debbie Pattison said. “It’s incredible.”

It was a whole new world in Pattison’s backyard on Friday as dozens of trees were knocked over and on the ground.

“It’s not the yard or grounds we know,” she said.

Look at this backyard in Kingsbury – owner calls it a war zone. Dozens of trees fell down from yesterday's storm. Used to be walkable @WTEN pic.twitter.com/nXHb8CNuvS — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) May 19, 2017

Living at her Kingsbury home for 38 years, Pattison never experienced a storm like the one that hit Thursday night.

“It was raising and it stated storming and it started getting windier, and all of a sudden, it was like a whiteout,” she described.

Within minutes, it was over.

“It sounded like a jet train or something going through and whistling,” Philip Allen said.

The storm downed trees all over Allen’s property, which caused damage to his pool and pavilion.

Last night's storm damaged this Kingsbury resident's pavilion and pool. Has lots of trees down too @WTEN pic.twitter.com/hWN8GPnGPp — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) May 19, 2017

“The back wall’s gotta be replaced; kitchen cabinets are off the walls; the refrigerator’s been flipped over in there,” he said.

The National Weather Service said a macroburst with winds reaching 90 miles per hour hit Warren and Washington Counties. Cars were flipped over and whole barns were destroyed. Trees and power lines were down on nearly every corner – some on top of homes.

Crews were out Friday trying to restore power to thousands. All they can do now is clean up.

“We’ll just have to start all over,” Pattison said.

Thankful no lives were lost.

“We were just lucky, by inches,” Pattison said. “We were lucky.”

The Kingsbury Fire Station is open for anyone needing shelter. Bottled water and dry ice will be available at the station on Saturday.

National Grid said most service will be restored in Warren and Washington Counties on Saturday. Some power may be restored as late as Sunday.

The winds were so strong last night they flipped cars on their side here in #Queensbury. #518wx #storm @WTEN pic.twitter.com/qJUmik9Sw4 — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) May 20, 2017