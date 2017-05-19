5/19 Pet Connection: Quinn

Quinn is a 1-3 year old Lab mix, male.

Quinn is a super sweet guy, he will crawl up in your lap and lay his head on you. Precious, sweet boy. This boy would make a wonderful family dog.

At first he can be a little shy, and then he loves to play and romp around the yard with the other dogs.

Quinn has the pure heart of a lab….Quinn is happiest just being with you without having to be right on top of you.

Quinn would be best with a family who has another dog that would help him feel secure. Quinn is fine with cats.

11th Hour Rescue: 518-223-5589