Troopers honored for saving boy trapped in the snow

Web Staff Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Several state troopers who were instrumental in saving a young boy buried by snow last winter have been honored on Thursday.

These are the names of the seven State Police professionals whose actions saved the life of that second boy:

  • Senior Investigator Robert Stampfli
  • Sgt. Joshua Logan
  • Investigator Joseph Bearor
  • Investigator Christopher Lapham
  • Investigator David Mosher
  • Trooper Jarrod Bowman
  • Trooper Eric Vanbramer

We congratulate them on their exhaustive efforts and commitment to serve and protect.

They weren’t the only troopers honored. Trooper David Williams was recognized for finding a young boy trapped in a creek in Schuylerville and troopers Ronald Butler and Miguel Orabona were honored for saving two people from a burning building in Clifton Park.

