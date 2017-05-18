The show goes on as thunderstorm hits SPAC

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Severe weather rolled through SPAC as people were getting ready to catch Brad Paisley in concert.

Heat and severe thunderstorms couldn’t stop thousands of people from going to SPAC’s first concert of the season.

“We look forward to this,” Brian Volk, of Clifton Park, said. “We plan for this.”

Rhett Cavanaugh and his crew attend concerts at SPAC every summer and are pros at beating the heat.

“The tent’s the savior,” he said. “Then we have water; lots of water.”

Even making sure those working the show stay hydrated.

“We’ve also given it out to the workers – parking people like last year,” he said.

Others, like Elijah Hill and his friends, came prepared, too.

Severe thunderstorm coming through Saratoga right now. pic.twitter.com/ihxgQNdeBX — Ayla Ferrone (@AylaFerrone) May 18, 2017

“We’re just posted up right here with the table,” he said. “We got some water and some rice krispies. We’ve got the umbrellas in the back just in case.”

Some camped out in their cars until the last minute.

“Drinking plenty of fluids, and we had the air conditioning on in the car, and we must be crazy because we wore boots,” Gloria Slater, of Richmondville, said.

And taking advantage of the shade.

“You don’t want to get too hot before you go in there,” Dan Kennedy, of Schuylerville, said. “You got to save yourself for later.”

Plus, Marion Utz and Maryanne Wilson offered their trick for the heat.

“You can’t beat iced coffee from Dunkin’ Donuts.”

But for the rain?

“Get wet and have fun on the lawn. Why not?”

Cavanaugh and his friends have a plan for that, too.

“We buy the tickets inside, so we don’t do the lawn specifically for that.”

More than 100 people had to wait to get inside the gates until after the storm cleared. But as it said on the SPAC website: “All shows will go on rain or shine.”

SPAC does allow concertgoers to bring ponchos, rain jackets and umbrellas.

Park patrol said they were dealing with downed wires inside the park as well as trees on cars with people inside them. Traffic lights were also out.

No one was hurt.