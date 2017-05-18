Taste NY tasting event being held next week

Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two New York Craft Brewers are now going to get even more exposure after winning the state’s inaugural taste New York Craft Beer Challenge competition.

Voters chose Brewery Ommegang and Roscoe NY Beer Co. as their favorite local brewery.

Other participating producers from the Capital Region will include Saratoga Brewing, Shmaltz Brewing, and Slyboro Cidery.

The tasting event is being held next Wednesday at the “pier a harbor house” in New York City and will feature 50 of the state’s best producers.

