Schenectady ARC holds “food truck birthday party”

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady ARC is celebrating its 65th anniversary this weekend and they are holding a food truck event, as a birthday party.

It’s called the “Electric City: Trucks, Taps, Corks and Forks.”

JIMMY LIVE:

This first annual free celebration happens from 12 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and features food trucks from all over the Capital Region.

There will be specialty food, craft beer vendors and there will be live music performed by “Gordon St.” There will also be a kid’s fun zone and this all to raise money and awareness for the Schenectady ARC.

The ARC provides support and opportunities to assist over 1,000 people with developmental disabilities to reach their fullest potential and achieve their hopes and dreams.

The proceeds will be dedicated to support renovations and improvements in Schenectady ARC’s 22 residential houses.

-Food trucks in attendance include: Charcoal Doal, Cheesy Does It, Flavors of Lebanon, Mad Jack Brewing Company, Pies on Wheels and Slidin’ Dirty.