Photographer creates maternity image of deployed soldier, wife

“This mommy was so sweet, and her story touched my heart. Her husband is thousands of miles away serving our country. He is missing his beautiful wife's pregnancy, and will be missing the birth of his baby. Thank you to our military for sacrificing for our country.” (Source: Jennifer McMahon owner of Jennifer Ariel Photography)

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – A photographer captured a maternity shoot, even though the husband and wife could not be together.

Jennifer McMahon, owner of Jennifer Ariel Photography captured the images.

Veronica and Brandon Phillips are a married couple, expecting their first child. Brandon is a staff sergeant in the Air Force and won’t be there for his son’s birth in June.

Veronica asked if Brandon could be incorporated to the maternity shoot somehow, and thanks to the magic of Photoshop, the result is amazing.

WFLA spoke with Brandon, and he said he is proud of his wife and how much of an inspiration she has become for other military wives.

Check out Jennifer McMahon’s Instagram to see more of her photos.

