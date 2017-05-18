NYSP: Drunk driver arrested in State Police Academy parking lot

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police say they arrested a drunk driver in the State Police Academy parking lot on Wednesday.

An off-duty trooper reported a suspicious person in the parking lot Wednesday afternoon.

Police say Patrick French, 49, of Albany, was observed operating his vehicle in the lot, parked his car and then got out to lay down in a grassy area behind the Academy.

While interviewing French, police say they noticed he had an odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath and impaired motor coordination.

He was given a field sobriety test, a breath test, and was arrested. Police say he had a blood-alcohol content of 0.28 percent.

He was issued tickets and was released to a sober third party.