NY collecting worn American flags

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Do you have any worn or torn American flags that you would like to get rid of in a respectful way?

New York State is now collecting them so they can be properly retired.

Flags that are collected will be disposed of as part of a Memorial Watchfire hosted by Vietnam Veterans of America at the New York State Fairgrounds next month.

Drop-off locations:

Alfred E. Smith Building, 80 South Swan St., Albany

New York State Capitol, Washington Avenue, Albany

Empire State Plaza Main Concourse, Empire State Plaza, Albany

Corning Tower, Empire State Plaza, Albany

Agency Buildings 1,2,3,4 – Empire State Plaza, Albany

Legislative Office Building Empire State Plaza, Albany

Robert Abrams Building for Law and Justice Empire State Plaza, Albany

Swan Street Building, Core 2 and Core 3, Empire State Plaza, Albany

Harriman Campus Buildings 5, 6, 7, 7A, 8, 12 Harriman Campus, 1220 Washington Ave., Albany

Ten Eyck Building, 40 North Pearl St., Albany

50 Wolf Road, Albany

625 Broadway, Albany

Hampton Plaza, 38-40 State St., Albany

44 Holland Ave., Albany

328 State St., Schenectady

Senator John J. Hughes State Office Building, 333 E. Washington St., Syracuse

Dulles State Office Building, 317 Washington St., Watertown

Utica State Office Building, 207 Genesee St., Utica

Homer Folks Facility, 28 Hill Street, Suite 327, Oneonta

Eleanor Roosevelt State Office Building, 4 Burnett Blvd., Poughkeepsie

Henderson-Smith State Office Building, 107 Broadway, Hornell

Binghamton State Office Building, 44 Hawley St., Binghamton

Senator Walter J. Mahoney State Office Building, 65 Court St., Buffalo

Perry B. Duryea State Office Building, 250 Veterans Memorial Highway, Hauppauge

Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. State Office Building, 163 West 125th St., New York City

Shirley A. Chisholm State Office Building, 55 Hanson Place, Brooklyn

Collection continues through May 25th.