Man accused of beating 63-year-old woman to death pleads guilty to second-degree murder

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The man accused of brutally beating and killing a 63-year-old woman outside the South Mall Towers last year has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Gerard Burks, 39, admitted to the judge that he caused Lori Milks death and was drunk when he attacked her.

Police say security cameras captured Burks stomping on Milks’ face and torso during the attack on November 5th. Milks died from her injured nine days after she was attacked in the area of 101 South Pearl Street.

He faces 18 to 19 years to life in prison.