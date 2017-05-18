Group with Proctors Theater blocks from crash in Times Square

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – The tragedy in Times Square is touching close to home.

A team from Proctors Theater was just a few blocks away when the crash happened.

When they saw the scene Michael Eck says his mind immediately thought the worst.

He took a picture after the crash, just two blocks from the flipped car.

Eck whose down there with a team from Proctors was attending the Broadway League Spring Road Conference at the Crown Plaza Hotel, right in the heart of Times Square.

“I saw a plume of smoke and many fire engines. I was walking with many other emergency vehicles arriving. I had no idea what had happened.”

His mind immediately thought what most of us may have been thinking.

“Certainly the concern it could have been an act of terrorism. How can you not think that these days especially with all the things they have in place to keep pedestrians safe.”

Eck feeling thankful he and his team were safe and out of harm’s way when the car plowed through killing one person and injuring nearly two-dozen.

As soon as he could, he took to Facebook to update his friends and family.