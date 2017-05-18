CDPHP Workforce Challenge to feature 10,000 runners

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Registration officially closed for the CDPHP Workforce Challenge, as they’ve reached their max capacity of 10,000 runners.

Every year, hundreds of businesses and organizations from around the Capital Region get their employees to team up and take part.

But, it’s much more than a race.

This event raises money for the Mohawk-Hudson Road Runners Club.

The funds received go towards college scholarships and the “Just Run” program which encourages kids to run for fun.

Additionally, two local charities are chosen. This year they are the Boys and Girls Club of Albany and Vanderheyden Hall.

There are 20 road closures in all, but here are a few highlights.

The earliest closures start at 4 p.m.

Parking restrictions go into effect at 12 p.m.

Lancaster Street, on the North Side from Lark Street, the parking limitations begin at 8 a.m.

If you’re taking part, stay hydrated! It’ll still be at least in the upper 80s when the race starts.

Albany Police Department Memo :

Road Closures and Parking Restrictions – CDPHP Workforce Challenge

The CDPHP Workforce Team Challenge will be held on Thursday evening, May 18, 2017, starting at 6:25 PM. Over 9,000 runners and walkers will be participating in the Capital District’s largest road race.

The Albany Police Department has authorized the posting of No Parking signs on roads in and around Washington Park and the Empire State Plaza. These signs will be installed approximately 3 business days prior to the race date. They will indicate which roads will have no parking for the race. See below for a full list of road closures and hours of the closures. In addition, roadways on and in the vicinity of the race route will be closed to traffic. A full list of the road closures are also detailed below. All closed roadways will be reopened to traffic as soon as possible following the conclusion of the race. We anticipate most roadways will be open to traffic by 8PM race day.

No Parking: Noon-8:00 PM

-All roads in Washington Park-both sides of roadways

-Madison Ave.: both sides from Eagle to Knox

-Madison Ave.: North side from Lark to Lake

-Lake Ave.: both sides from Madison to Western

-Western Ave.: both sides from Lake to Washington (Sprague)

-Sprague Place: both sides of Sprague into the park

-S. Swan St.: east side from Jefferson St to Madison Ave (Media Vehicles)

-State St.: south side from Empire State Plaza entrance west 6 spaces (Event Service Vehicles)

-State St.: south side from Empire State Plaza entrance east 11 spaces (IFO Justice Building for OGS buses)

– S. Swan St: east side from Madison Ave north 3 spaces

No Parking : 8AM May 17, 2016 until 8PM May 19, 2016

-Lancaster Street, north side from Lark Street west 8 spaces

Road Closures:

-Washington Park-all roadways (4 PM- 8 PM)

-Madison Ave.: Eagle to Swan (4 PM – 11 PM)

-Madison Ave.: between Swan and Lake Avenue (4PM-8 PM)

-Swan: from Elm to Hamilton (5:30PM-8 PM)

-Dove: from Hamilton to Jefferson (5:30 PM-8 PM)

-Lark: from Hamilton to Madison (5:30 PM-8 PM)

-Delaware: from Jefferson to Madison (5:30 PM-8 PM)

-Knox: from Dana to Madison (5:30 PM-8 PM)

-Lake: from Madison to Washington (5:30 PM-8 PM)

-Hudson Avenue from Quail Street to S. Lake Avenue (5:30PM-8PM)

-Elberon Place from Quail Street to S. Lake Avenue (5:30PM-8PM

-Western: from Cortland to Washington (Sprague Place). (5:30 PM-8 PM)

-Thurlow Terrace from Western Avenue to the south Dead End (5:30PM-8PM)

-Englewood Place from Western Avenue to the south Dead End (5:30PM-8PM)

-Robin Street from Washington Avenue to Western Avenue (5:30PM-8PM)

-Sprague Place from Western Avenue to State Street (5:30PM-8PM)

-State: from Robin to Henry Johnson Blvd. (5:30 PM-8 PM)

-Willett Street from Madison to State (5:30PM-8PM)

-Lancaster Street from Lark to Willett (5:30PM-8PM)

-Hudson Avenue from Lark to Willett (5:30PM-8PM)

-Jefferson Street from Dove to Swan (5:30PM-8PM)