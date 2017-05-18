Boys and Girls Club of Albany getting much needed financial support

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The big race on Thursday is helping out one of the leaders of the area in after school programs with some much need finical support.

“The money is going to our positive sprouts healthy habits programming that teaches kids, first what a healthy plate is, what it’s like to eat healthy, and secondly where healthy food comes from,” Ishmael Morton, Program Director Afterschool and Summer Programs, said.

With the funding for this program now coming from the CDPHP run, the Boys and Girls Club can turn its attention to a much-needed renovation of its basketball court.

“About $300,” Tommy Breymeier, Director of Marketing Boys and Girls Club of Albany, aid.

Tommy says they were nearly at their goal when they were forced to spend $200,000 for a new roof. The biggest need now is a cooling and heating system, with the summer months ahead.

“If you come back in a few months, the heat of summer there, you will see what it’s like. If you were to come into the winter U guess when people are playing basketball you will see we have heaters all around the gym. When kids are playing basketball they kind of go and warm their hands up for a little bit.”

Some other items they desperately need are a new floor, a scoreboard, and bleachers so parents can sit and watch their kids play. If you would like to help support these repairs you can go to the Boys and Girls Club of Albany website to find out how.