ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Tulip Festival may be over but it’s not too late to take a piece of the festival home with you.

The annual Tulip Dig will be held over the weekend.

Starting at 9 a.m., you will be able to dig up the bulbs and prepare the beds for next year. You can also buy 30 tulip bulbs for $5.

On Sunday, the remaining bulbs will be sold at the Washington Park Lake House on a first come-first serve basis.