5/18 Pet Connection: VanGogh

VanGogh…..(2 ½ yr old Greyhound) His Mom was a bit rough with him at birth, he has half an ear, and one side of his head is indent/lopsided.

He is 2 ½ years old.

Is good with our two cats, he is very friendly people hound, including children. Can do stairs, is house broken, good manners while we are eating but we are still working on taking treats better, due to the need to count our fingers in the beginning 😊, he seems to enjoy hiding shoes, not chewing, if we forget to put shoes in the closet.

Did well on our vacation to Gettysburg PA recently for a greyhound events there, and he was only with us 2 weeks before leaving.

Greyhound Rescue of New York: 1-877-278-2194