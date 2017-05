SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 2017 meet at Saratoga Race Course will be anchored by the Grade 1 Whitney and the Grade 1 Travers.

The Whitney Stakes will take place on Saturday, August 5 with a purse of $1.2 million. The Travers Stakes will take place on Saturday, August 26 with a purse of $1.25 million.

The 40-day meet will run from July 21 through Labor Day, September 4. The meet includes 69 stakes worth $18.775 million in purses.