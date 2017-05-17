Voters approve plan for Cohoes students to take CDTA buses to school

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – School budget votes have now come and gone, with many capital improvement projects, reserve funds, and bus purchases getting the greenlight from the taxpayers.

Meanwhile, voters in the city of Cohoes gave the greenlight for middle and high school students to take CDTA buses to school, a policy currently in practice in the Albany City School District.

Under New York State law neither district is required to provide transportation for their students because the vast majority live within walking distance of their school.

The superintendent of Cohoes schools says she wanted to make sure all her students were getting to school safely.

Presently, many students have to walk along train tracks and cross over major roads like 787, Columbia Street and Bridge Avenue.

After looking into the matter, the district found that choosing CDTA could work and would cost less than adding buses and drivers to their yellow school bus fleet.

Starting in September, middle and high school students will get a CDTA swipe card. Students will be allowed to use the cards to get to their part-time jobs or internships as well.

To accommodate the influx of students, CDTA will add four buses along three new routes to coincide with school arrival and dismissal times.