US Postal worker accused of stealing mail

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A United States Postal worker is facing charges after being accused of stealing mail while on his route.

Police say Joel VanSteele, 21, of Schoharie, N.Y., stole gift cards, checks, and cash from various pieces of mail on numerous occasions in the past two months.

During the investigation, members of the Cobleskill Police Department and Special Agents of the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General say they observed VanSteele steal mail while he was on duty. He was arrested on Wednesday without incident.

VanSteele was charged with two counts of petit larceny, second-degree scheme to defraud, three counts of second-degree forgery, three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, two counts of fourth-degree money laundering.

He was arraigned and remanded to jail on $25,000 cash bail or $75,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and police say additional charges are expected.

Anyone who suspects their mail to have been stolen is urged to contact police at (518)-234-2923.