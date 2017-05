MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two men are accused of raping a woman on the side of the road in Moreau and stealing multiple credit cards from her.

Police arrested Kyle Shultz, 19, and Dylan Kelly, 21.

Police said the two men met the victim while walking in the area of Ferry Boulevard. After speaking with her for a short while, police said they raped and robbed her.

Both men were arraigned and are being held at the Saratoga County Correctional Facility.