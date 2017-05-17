Sheriff’s Office: Greenfield man punched and strangled female victim

Greenfield Center, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 32-year-old Greenfield man was arrested early Wednesday morning, accused of punching a woman and strangling her till she passed out.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Saratoga Hospital and Nursing Home at 12:49 a.m. Wednesday for a reported domestic incident in the Town of Greenfield.

After investigating the incident, the Sheriff’s Office arrested Paul Vidansky of Greenfield, for 2nd-degree assault and 2nd-degree strangulation, both felonies.

Officials say Vidansky punched a female victim in the face and strangled her till she lost consciousness.

Vidansky was arraigned in Greenfield Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Jail on $10,000 bail. He is scheduled to reappear in court at a later date.