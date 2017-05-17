Shenedehowa students design powerful anti-drinking and driving billboard

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Shenendehowa High School students unveiled a new design for a billboard targeting drinking and driving on Wednesday.

The billboard’s message is one of great significance to the Shen community. Students Deanna Rivers and Christopher Stewart were killed by a drunk driver in 2012.

Wednesday morning the district’s graphic design class presented this year’s winning design.

Out of 64 designs submitted, only one was selected to be printed.

That design will not hang on a billboard at Devoes Rainbow Orchards on Route 9 in Clifton Park.

The class has teamed up with Lamar Advertising and Linda Campion from the Kathleen A. Campion Foundation to promote awareness of the dangers of drinking and driving.

The advertising company has also decided to display 12 other designs as digital billboards on Route 9 North of Town.