Senate passes bill to speed up implementation of ride-sharing in upstate NY

ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10) – If this warm weather has you thinking of Fourth of July plans, you could be adding using Uber of Lyft.

On this great day for a cruise with the windows down, New York’s Senate passed a bill that speeds up the date ride-sharing services can hit the road.

“We have to make sure that that transportation option is available to them because if we don’t on that busy Fourth of July weekend, they’re going to once again say what is it with upstate New York, it’s really not a place to be,” Bill Co-Sponsor Senator James Seward said.

The senate’s bill will allow companies to be up and running June 29th.

“The Fourth of July there’s a lot of parties, gatherings, the ride-sharing transportation option gives individuals a safe option to get home.”

While there doesn’t appear to be any differences in the two houses bills, the bill in the Assembly has yet to come to the floor for a vote.

“I’ve talked to the chair, he’s very supportive and it’s our goal to pass this bill as soon as possible so everybody can make preparations,” Assemblyman John McDonald said. “I’m going to continue to raise my voice and make it a priority because it’s a priority to the people we serve.”

Those of you at home might be wondering why this taking so long. Back in April, under the law, ride-sharing had to wait three months before they could be up and running and since the budget was a week late. Ride-sharing was pushed until July 9th.

The Assembly co-sponsors expects his chamber will take the bill up in the next week or two.