Schenectady Police make arrest in recent rash of armed robberies

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady Police Department has made an arrest in a rash of armed robberies in the city of Schenectady over the last several weeks.

Police arrested 39-year-old Victor Carl Mattson on Tuesday evening. He is charged with 1st-degree robbery and display of a firearm, a felony, and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor.

On Monday, police said they believed the four recent robberies were committed by the same person. In each case, a man walked into a store, showed a gun, and demanded cash.

The robberies occurred at the Dollar General on Broadway and the Rite Aid on VanVranken, and at the Family Dollar and CVS, both on State Street.

News10 ABC will continue to bring you the latest details as they are available.