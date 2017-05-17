Report: Flynn blocked military move Turkey opposed

WASHINGTON (AP) — A news agency is reporting that in the days before President Donald Trump took office, incoming National Security Adviser Michael Flynn blocked a military plan against the Islamic State group that was opposed by Turkey. Flynn had been paid more than $500,000 to advocate for Turkey’s interests.

The McClatchy news service says Flynn declined a request from the Obama administration to approve an operation in the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa, effectively delaying the military operation. Turkey has long opposed U.S. forces working with Kurdish forces.

The plan was eventually approved, but not until after Flynn had been fired for misleading the White House about his contacts with Russian officials.

