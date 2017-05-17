Police investigating after fake National Grid contractor tries to get into home

BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police are warning homeowners after at least one incident reported by someone posing to be with National Grid, trying to gain access to a home.

One woman who says she was very scared when she says it happened to her.

“I kept saying no no, no, no, no. My fiancés not here. I don’t feel comfortable with this. I have the baby,” Holly Schramek, of Cohoes, said.

Schramek says a man claiming to work for National Grid was aggressive when trying to get into her home last week, and didn’t want to take no for an answer.

“He was dressed in like a lime green almost like a highway you know worker kind of guy, but it wasn’t labeled. There was nothing that said National Grid on the front or back.”

State Police say one homeowner in the town of Pittstown reported a man calling to set up an appointment and get access to her home, one problem, it was determined the man did not work for National Grid.

Schramek says the man at her home continually tried to get in but provided no credentials.

“So how do you get down there? Is it locked? Can you just let me in? He said he needed to get into the basement to check the gas meter. He needed to clear it out of the system so his boss would stop yelling at him.”

National Grid says that every worker will have an ID. If they work directly for National Grid it will be blue. If they are contracted for National Grid it will be red.

“There have been reports of people going into houses and trying to case the houses so our message is what it’s always been is that we need everyone out there to be vigilant. If you don’t trust something call us,” National Grid Spokesperson Nate Stone said.

Stone says national grid employees or contractors will have your account number and National Grid will almost always call to set up an appointment or warn you they will be coming.

“If you have a contractor or an employee that’s starting to get aggressive with you and starting to raise their voice that’s a red flag.”